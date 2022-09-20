The UACCM Adult Education Centers in Clinton, Morrilton, Conway and Perryville will host Open House events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday as part of a 2022 Statewide Adult Education Open House for nearly 40 local Adult Education Centers across Arkansas.
Attendees will have an opportunity to speak with teachers and current students to learn about the free program and services offered at centers across the state.
UACCM Adult Education programs include GED Preparation and Testing, Workplace Development and Job Training, Language Acquisition (ELA), Job Certifications through the WAGE program and English-language Acquisition (ELA) classes to help participants improve their English-language skills.
The four Adult Education Centers operated by UACCM will each host an open house event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will serve refreshments from 9-11 a.m. The public is invited to attend. UACCM Adult Education Sites are at the following locations:
Clinton/Van Buren County – 236 Factory Road; 501-745-5666.
Conway/Faulkner County – 1070 Markham Street; 501-358-4299.
Morrilton/Conway County – 600 N. Saint Joseph Street; 501-215-4904.
Perryville/Perry County – Max Milam Library at 609 Aplin Avenue; 501-215-4904.
