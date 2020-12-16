The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton and Arkansas Tech University have signed eight new 2+2 transfer agreements, allowing students to have a seamless transfer process from UACCM to ATU in specific degree areas.
The memorandum of understanding, signed by UACCM Chancellor Lisa Willenberg and ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen, took place on December 10 at UACCM’s Fine Arts Auditorium.
“Arkansas Tech University is committed to creating seamless transfer opportunities for graduates from two-year colleges,” Dr. Bowen said. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with UACCM to provide its graduates with a pathway to continue their studies in pursuit of a baccalaureate degree. Partnerships such as this one help Arkansas produce a well-trained, adaptable workforce and drive economic development.”
Under the agreement, UACCM students will enter a structured plan, providing a clear pathway to both an associate degree at UACCM and a baccalaureate at ATU. These agreements cover certain academic majors at ATU, including accounting, criminal justice and criminology, elementary education, psychology, sociology, and three business administration tracks (business management, data analytics, and digital marketing).
To be eligible, UACCM students must earn the appropriate associate of arts or associate of science related to ATU’s majors and have a 2.0 cumulative grade point average. Students pursuing one of these agreements will have access to UACCM’s academic counselors to enroll in the correct courses and to ensure a smooth transfer process.
“Throughout the past three decades, thousands of students from the River Valley area have taken advantage of the education and skills training presented by our institutions, and partnerships of this nature will only increase those opportunities, which in turn will further strengthen the region’s workforce and continue to vastly improve the lives of those in our area,” Willenberg said.
During the ceremony, Willenberg highlighted the deep connections between the two institutions, noting that ATU advised UACCM (then Petit Jean Technical College) in the process of adding general education classes in the early 1990s. ATU faculty members even taught classes at the UACCM campus in the interim until the college achieved its North Central Association Higher Learning candidacy status in 1994 and hired its own general education instructors.
“This is such a special day, and helps bring our partnership with Arkansas Tech University full circle,” Willenberg said.
UACCM and ATU currently have 9 existing 2+2 transfer agreements benefiting students across the region. These 2+2 plans are enhanced agreements that go beyond the Arkansas Course Transfer System (ACTS), which guarantees the transfer of applicable credits among all of the Arkansas public colleges and universities.
