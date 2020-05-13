MORRILTON – Registration at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton for the summer and fall is now underway. All summer classes will take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the college has worked tirelessly to transition the registration process to an online format, with the Advising Center providing virtual appointments.
Summer I sessions will include both four- and eight-week courses, which start June 8. Summer II classes begin July 6. In addition to the regular roster of online courses offered, many courses traditionally held on campus have been converted to online instruction. Offerings include summer courses in biology, chemistry, college algebra, oral communication, psychology, sociology, surveying, world literature, and many more. Some classes are synchronous, which means the instructor and students are online at the same time and students actively participate in the lecture.
The fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 19. At this time, plans are to offer classes in-person on the UACCM campus.
UACCM has maintained its commitment to student success with its services being converted to online:
Students can apply for financial aid online at the UACCM website.
The Academic Commons, which includes the library, hosts virtual tutoring in subjects like math and writing.
The Student Development office is also hosting support services virtually to help students perform better in the classroom and plan for their careers.
For registration deadlines for the summer and fall or to register, current students can visit uaccm.edu or call the Advising Center at 501-208-5307.
New students interested in the college can contact the Admissions office by email at ADM@uaccm.edu.
