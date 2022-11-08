Michelle Banister was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and American Home Pharmacy to help people in Van Buren County navigate the health care system.
As an embedded community health worker, Banister is available to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public. Community health workers work within their communities to help the public get the care they need and answer essential health care-related questions, such as when someone should see a doctor, and provide information about vaccines.
“We are so pleased to work with Michelle to provide the people of Van Buren County with a new resource as we enter the next, and hopefully final, stage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stephanie Kruger, associate director of Community Programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research, said. “We’re also excited to work with American Home Pharmacy and the Van Buren County community as we work to create a better state of health for all people in Arkansas.”
American Home Pharmacy is located at 129 Bone St. in Clinton and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To contact the pharmacy or Banister with health- or vaccine-related questions, call 501-745-4266.
For more information about the UAMS Community Health Worker project, visit nwa.uams.edu/chr/chw. For more information about COVID-19, including resources, mobile vaccine events and education, visit nwa.uams.edu/covid.
This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $9,892,799 with 0 percentage financed with nongovernmental sources.
