The University of Central Arkansas conferred nearly 500 undergraduate and more than 180 graduate degrees and certificates through the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and Graduate School.
The following is a list of graduates from the Van Buren County area:
Kristen Reeves of Clinton graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Matthew Bramlett of Bee Branch graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Emily Copeland of Clinton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music in Education.
Hayley Stewart of Damascus graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.
Erin Rhoda of Shirley graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching.
Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 160 academic programs and certificates with the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu.
