The University of Central Arkansas Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 39 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program.
Chosen from more than 450 applicants, the entering Schedler Honors College Scholars and University Scholars classes of 2023 have an average high school GPA above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 30. The Honors College class includes 107 students from Arkansas and seven out-of-state students.
All members of the incoming honors class were selected using a holistic admissions process that factors in the applicant’s academic performance, writing ability and service and leadership potential. The process, which requires written essays, letters of recommendation, and participation in a daylong orientation and interview for Schedler Honors College applicants, has been held up within the national collegiate honors community as one of the most in-depth admissions processes in the nation.
Acceptance into either program comes with access to supplemental scholarship funding for every student, access to a living/learning community in Jefferson W. Farris Honors Hall and participation in a unique interdisciplinary curriculum. Both programs offer opportunities for service learning, project-based education, collaborative work and undergraduate research.
Students in the Schedler Honors College average approximately 1,000 cumulative hours of community service annually and receive funding support for study abroad and internships. Students who are chosen for this program are often distinguished by an unsatiated curiosity, a desire for exploration, a desire to give back to their community and exhibit broader curricular interests.
Students in the University Scholars Program participate in a unique curriculum that allows them to delve more deeply into courses and focuses on the individual growth and transformation of each student while preparing them to be leaders in their chosen fields. Scholars receive leadership training and undergraduate research support, with the goal of developing them as socially responsible leaders within their profession and community.
The members of the incoming fall class for the Schedler Honors College and University Scholars programs from the Van Buren County area include:
Blair Hutto of Damascus, Schedler Honors College.
Kameron Mason of Bee Branch, Schedler Honors College.
Mary Tavares of Clinton, Schedler Honors College.
Zoe Griffith of Clinton, University Scholars Program.
Kinley Keith of Clinton, University Scholars Program.
About Schedler Honors College
Established in 1982 by Norbert O. Schedler under the leadership of then-President Jefferson Farris Jr., the Schedler Honors College at UCA has become one of the most full-featured in the nation and is a leader in providing enhanced educational opportunities in a living/learning environment designed to develop students as citizen-scholars.
Now in its sixth year, the University Scholars Program is a four-year honors program that operates alongside the Schedler Honors College. The program was started in 2018 under the leadership of Honors College Dean Patricia Smith and UCA President Houston Davis.
UALR announces spring 2023 Dean’s List
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces students who have made the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester, recognizing more than 1,070 students whose academic performances have been superior at the end of each semester.
To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local UA Little Rock students who made the list include:
Hailey Davis of Bee Branch.
Alexander Scharein of Shirley.
With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’s capital city.
UALR announces spring 2023 Chancellor’s List
UALR announces its spring 2023 Chancellor’s List, recognizing students with superior academic performance.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.
Local UA Little Rock students who made the Chancellor’s List include:
Hailey Davis of Bee Branch.
Alexander Scharein of Shirley.
Nearly 600 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.