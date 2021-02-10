The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean’s List and Presidential Scholars for the fall 2020 semester.
Recognition on the Dean’s List or as a Presidential Scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.
Eligibility on the Dean’s List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.
Dean’s List and Presidential Scholars from your area are listed below:
Jason Allen of Bee Branch, Arkansas – Dean’s List
Grace Beavers of Clinton, Arkansas – Dean’s List
Colter Hinchey of Bee Branch, Arkansas – Dean’s List
Trey Hinchey of Bee Branch, Arkansas – Dean’s List
Dalton Linn of Damascus, Arkansas – Dean’s List
Kristen Reeves of Clinton, Arkansas – Dean’s List
Lauryn Swaffar of Damascus, Arkansas – Dean’s List
Tony Sawyer of Bee Branch, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Emily Moses of Bee Branch, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Micah Walsh of Damascus, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Addison Freeman of Clinton, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Hinata Yokoyama of Bee Branch, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Alexis Adams of Damascus, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Savannah Lynch of Clinton, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Hannah Hall of Clinton, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Jessica Smith of Clinton, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Rebecca Whitbey of Clinton, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
Mandy Moore of Bee Branch, Arkansas – Presidential Scholar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.