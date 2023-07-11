The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Farris Center on campus.
The university conferred approximately 1,226 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Individuals from the Van Buren County area who earned degrees or certificates and honors are listed below:
Addison Freeman of Clinton graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
Aleighla Webb of Damascus graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
Gisselle Hernandez of Clinton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Avery Bryant of Damascus graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education K-6.
Alexis Adams of Damascus graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Suzanne Schmidt of Clinton graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 160 academic programs and certificates with the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu
