The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on May 6-7 in the Farris Center on campus.
The university conferred 1,032 undergraduate and 282 graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
- Stormy Grace Stacks of Damascus graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies.
- Angelica Nicole Akyan of Fairfield Bay, graduated with a Bachelor of Science.
- Hannah Elizabeth Hall of Bee Branch graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science.
- Kaitlin Roxanne Kirkendoll of Clinton graduated with a Bachelor of Science.
- Benton J Berry of Shirley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Kishia Marie Frazier of Clinton graduated with a Master of Arts.
- Camille Lashay Murphree of Shirley graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.