CONWAY - The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,350 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.
- Alexis Adams of Damascus
- Grace Beavers of Clinton
- Brooke Johnson of Clinton
- Dalton Linn of Damascus
- Savannah Lynch of Clinton
- Lauryn Swaffar of Damascus
- Aleighla Webb of Damascus
More than 1,200 students have been named a spring 2021 Presidential Scholar. To qualify for Presidential Scholar honors in a given semester, a student must earn a 4.0 GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete (X) grades. The following local students have been named Presidential Scholars:
- Addison Freeman of Clinton
- MaKenzie Garganeous of Clinton
- Hannah Hall of Clinton
- Colter Hinchey of Bee Branch
- Trey Hinchey of Bee Branch
- Mandy Moore of Bee Branch
- Hinata Yokoyama of Bee Branch
