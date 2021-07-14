FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — The authenticity of a United Nations designation that was given to an Arkansas city by an artist is now being questioned.
At a ceremony on Tuesday, Nigerian artist Ibiyinka Alao announced Fort Smith became the 10th city in the world to be declared a "United Nations international city for artistic and cultural innovation in peace building and economic growth." Fort Smith Mayor George McGill attended the event.
Alao, who is a guest artist in residence with a nonprofit group in nearby Rogers, said the U.N. declaration is given to cities that support the arts. Alao is described as a U.N. art ambassador.
But Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general of the U.N., told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday that he is not aware of an "ambassador of the arts" in the organization. He also said the U.N. does not designate cities with the title Alao gave Fort Smith.
"This has all the hallmarks of a scam," said Dujarric. He said the U.N. legal team has been notified of the situation.
Asked Friday about Dujarric's statement, Alao said it was simply his assessment. He also said the word "designation," which Dujarric used and has been used in news articles to describe the declaration, is misleading.
"It's just a declaration, which is my assessment of what a city is doing to foster the arts, use the arts as a tool for economic development and peace building," he said.
