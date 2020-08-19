Over the past few weeks, several educators and parents have shared their concerns about the return to in-person learning from each of the county’s three school districts. During the course of these conversations, it became clear that most in our county are feeling a sense of anxiety about sending their kids into an environment that we know very little about. “It feels like we are sending our teachers and our children out to be guinea pigs in an experiment,” said one grandmother who is opting to send her grandchildren back to school. So much of these anxieties stem from what we do not know. Liz Miller once wrote, “Uncertainty causes more anxiety than perhaps any other single factor.” There have been times I have come to regret in my life where the fear of the unknown kept me from moving forward.
Despite the many things we do not know, there are a few things we do know that might make this time a little less anxious for you. We do know that the school districts have made the most informed decisions that they could have made given the circumstances they are faced with. These are unprecedented times for school administrators and they must now make critical decisions to deliver the best possible learning environments for all students. These decisions have only been complicated by what now has become a politicized issue. Despite these challenges, we know that administrators are making these decisions putting the safety of our children first.
We also know that teachers will be the unsung heroes of this moment. Teachers will be returning to the classroom this fall with added duties and obligations. Due to the pandemic, many teachers have shared an interruption in some of their schedules with the removal of planning periods. Teachers will continue to create a learning environment to prepare the children of this county for the next chapter of their lives. They will do this while wrestling with personal fears of either contracting the virus or their own children and families getting sick. Each day that teacher will show up and will treat and care for your child as if that child was their own. When your children are home for two weeks following Labor Day, that same teacher will be required to continue to show up at the school building to prepare for your child’s return. This educator will receive no hazard pay, extra benefits, or overtime for their efforts. They will continue to perform their jobs because they remember why they became educators in the first place.
We also know that the guiding truth for this coming school year will be that change is inevitable. There is a shared consensus that Arkansas will experience a second Peak of COVID-19 for the state of Arkansas and that this peak is likely to push many school districts back to a virtual format. We know that these interruptions in learning environments are going to be challenges for each of our children. Perhaps this is the moment when the narrative around education begins to shift from the school’s responsibility to a community effort.
Miller’s words echoed in the back of my mind as I wrote this piece. They caused me to recall the many times in my life where uncertainty was the barrier that kept me from moving forward. The anxiety over what we do not know or can not control often paralyzes us from progress and experiencing some of life’s greatest moments. The best we can do is take the information that we have at our disposal and continue to move forward despite the unknown.
While I am not sure that helps resolve anxiety around the school year, it certainly will put this mind at ease for a moment anyway.
