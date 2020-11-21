The Uncommon Communities Board is inviting participation in its county business promotion and marketing opportunity. A brochure is being prepared for Welcome and Visitor centers throughout Arkansas which will highlight business photo opportunities, including for those visiting or traveling through Van Buren County. This promotion is free. All that is needed is the provision of a backdrop for visitors to take a photo at a participant’s business. Examples include the large Adirondack chairs at the entrance of Fairfield bay or the Ozarks sign outside of the Pottery shop.
Approximately 1,000 professional tri-fold brochures will be printed at Uncommon Communities’ expense showing the location to a participant’s business and photo opportunity. A map will be provided so visitors can find the businesses and a photo of your photo backdrop will also be in the brochure.
The deadline to be included in the brochure is Dec. 15. Submitters will need to show the photo of the photo backdrop and Uncommon Communities will come out to officially add a participants business in January. For further information, call Jackie Sikes 501-253-4716.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.