The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts’ search for members of the Class of 2024 and 2025 is now open, and the school is offering two new programs that assert its dedication to promoting unique learning opportunities for students of all backgrounds throughout Arkansas.
The Visual Arts and Design Program of Distinction (P.O.D.) creates a new arts curriculum that builds on ASMSA’s mission while developing students’ talents within visual arts and design. The H.E.L.I.X. Prep Academy provides an early-entry pathway for low-income and rural students who face opportunity gaps that may prevent them from achieving their full potential.
The P.O.D.’s curriculum includes a sequence of eight courses that align with most undergraduate majors and minors in visual art. The program is the most recent investment in the school’s arts department. It will allow students with a deep passion for visual arts sufficient time to explore fundamental principles while also focusing on building a portfolio that reflects their own personal interests.
Many school districts across the state may have limited resources to offer more than the basic courses within the visual arts required by the Arkansas Department of Education. The Visual Arts and Design program will provide students with opportunities to take immersive courses in 2D, 3D and other traditional visual arts topics as well as graphic design and digital photography.
The program would create a talent pipeline that builds on recent private investment in arts education at colleges and universities throughout Arkansas. Students will also opportunities to make connections with local artists in Hot Springs’ vibrant arts community.
“The works of art brought to life by ASMSA students constantly impress and delight me,” said Charlie Feick, director of admissions. “The depths of talent, creativity, and vision expressed in our students’ creations have been recognized in recent years by success in statewide art competitions including the Thea Foundation scholarship program, Governor’s Young Artists Awards, and the Congressional Art Competition.
“With the addition of the Visual Arts and Design Program of Distinction, ASMSA will continue to grow opportunities for many of Arkansas’ young artists as a part of our commitment to parity between forms of academic achievement – from our roots in STEM to our blossoming artists.”
H.E.L.I.X. Prep Academy builds upon the success of several previous programs. The original Project H.E.L.I.X. (Helping Elevate Low-Income Students to Excellence) brought low-income students specifically from Arkansas’ Delta region to campus for a two-week summer with the goal of introducing them to the academic opportunities at ASMSA and eventual application to the school. It was sponsored through a grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
The H.E.L.I.X. Prep Academy will offer low-income students who have experienced opportunity gaps a transitional year at ASMSA as a sophomore to better prepare for and excel in their junior year and beyond. The students will take advanced high school level coursework and participate in mentoring programs.
“I am thrilled to begin recruiting our first cohort of students for ASMSA’s H.E.L.I.X. Prep Academy,” Feick said. “Providing students with support to confidently transition into college-level learning is key to ensuring Arkansans from all backgrounds have opportunities to thrive.
“As a first-generation college graduate from a low income, rural Arkansas family, I have personal experience with the obstacles that arise from unfamiliarity with institutions of higher education. The support and guidance that someone with firsthand knowledge can provide is invaluable. Thanks to support from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, ASMSA’s expanded enrollment will help to continue closing opportunity gaps that exist for many young Arkansans.”
Applicants for the H.E.L.I.X. Prep Academy must have completed Algebra I before enrollment at ASMSA and submit qualifying standardized achievement/assessment scores including a 19 or higher on the Composite ACT and a minimum 19 subscore on the English, Math and Reading sections of the ACT.
Students interested in applying to enroll at ASMSA and wanting to know more about the application process can learn more at asmsa .org/ignite.
Families interested in visiting ASMSA are encouraged to participate in Preview Day. Preview Day is a half-day event that allows prospective students and their parents to tour campus, visit with current students and parents, and have their questions answered by members of the admissions team and administrators.
Registration is open for two upcoming Preview Days – Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 20. Online registration and additional details about these free events are available at visit.asmsa.org.
The addition of the two programs highlights ASMSA’s efforts to expand enrollment through targeted growth models as outlined in the 2025 Strategic Plan. The plan calls for ASMSA to strengthen curricular options, methods of engagement, and unique experiences for students in the arts while developing recruitment and admissions procedures directed toward students with specific arts interests.
It also directs the school to continue to ensure equity in access for geographically, economically, and racially diverse students who face opportunity gaps and do not share the same level of preparatory experiences and support as some of their peers.
“Both the 2025 strategic plan and this year’s new initiatives represent ASMSA’s continued commitment to both access and success for talented and motivated young Arkansans no matter their backgrounds,” Feick said. “The admissions team is proud to play our part in helping students achieve their aspirations.”
