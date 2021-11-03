LITTLE ROCK — Accessing temporary, short-term respite care for individuals of any age with a disability or special need can be real lifeline for full-time caregivers. That’s why the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced the Arkansas Lifespan Respite Voucher Program to help caregivers pay for temporary, short-term respite care.
Funding is now available to eligible Arkansas caregivers of children or adults who reside in the same household as the person receiving care. Families can receive $300 per within a 90-day period, or quarter. Families can apply for the funding each quarter, potentially getting up to $1,200 in a 12-month period. These funds are available thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the federal Administration for Community Living to fund respite care for full-time caregivers through its Arkansas Lifespan Respite Care program.
Lifespan respite care is a short-term break for primary caregivers, ranging from a few hours in the day to a few days. Respite care can be provided in the family home; the home of a neighbor, friend, or family member; adult day centers; respite centers; residential care facilities; group homes; recreational settings; community-based programs; hospitals, etc. Lifespan respite includes care for recipients of any age or diagnosis. Those being cared for can be children with serious health issues or a disability or adults dealing with issues such as Alzheimer’s or cancer.
“Getting the chance to take a break is so important for full-time caregivers,” said Martina Smith, Director of the Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance at DHS. “Caring for a loved one full-time is a labor of love, but it is difficult, both physically and mentally. This voucher program allows caregivers to hire trusted individuals to care for their loved ones for a short time while they recharge and take care of themselves. In the long run, this helps everyone, and we’re happy to give full-time caregivers this opportunity.”
Caregivers can get the application form here or by calling the DHS Choices in Living Resource Center at 1-866-801-3435. Caregivers also will need to provide a W-9 form (which can be downloaded here) and proof of the individual’s disability/special need (the application form has a list of acceptable documents).
There is no deadline to apply, but applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis until the available funding runs out. After an application is received, caregivers will be contacted within 14 business days to inform them of the status of their application (either approved or denied).
If the application is approved, a check is mailed directly to the caregiver. The caregiver is responsible for selecting and paying the respite provider. The $300 must be used during the approved award term (provided on the award letter). Any unused funding must be returned to the program once the award term ends.
Caregivers do not have to use the $300 all at one time; it can be spread out over different periods of respite care during the award term. For example, caregivers may choose to use $200 to offset the cost of a week-long respite care program, and $100 to reimburse the cost of an individual providing in-home respite for a weekend while they travel out of town.
Caregivers can learn more about the Arkansas Lifespan Respite Voucher Program and connect with respite providers in their area by visiting www.ar.gov/arlifespanrespite and clicking on “Caregiver Resources.” Caregivers also can call toll-free 1-866-801-3435 or email arlifespan.respite@dhs.arkansas.gov for more information.
For more information about programs offered through DHS visit humanservices.arkansas.gov.
