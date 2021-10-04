Jesus set His face to go to Jerusalem. It was time. He had come to earth for this. He is going there to become our Sacrifice, our Altar, and our High Priest and reconcile us to God. Many altars have been made in Jerusalem. Judaism, Islam and Christianity have made altars there but Christianity is set apart by having a resurrected Leader with the power to raise His converts to eternal life.
The penalty for sin is death (Romans 6:23), a price set by God. If the sinner pays for his sins, physical death and spiritual death result. Remission of sin requires a sinless sacrifice, one no human can make. Jesus will pay with His death and rise with forgiveness and life for believers.
Jesus had manifested His deity and His power to heal and restore as He preached and taught in the land of Israel for three and a half years. Now He would complete the Father’s redemption plan purposed before the world began. He would soon die for us on a cross just outside Jerusalem. “Now once in the end of the world hath he appeared to put away sin by the sacrifice of himself” (Hebrews 9:26).
God has always had a place to meet man, Eden, Shiloh, the Tabernacle, Solomon’s Temple and others. Now He’s sending His Son to Jerusalem to die just outside its gates for the sins of all. That awful cross will be the final meeting place for God and man. The church will begin at Jerusalem and there the Holy Ghost will be poured out on disciples and empower them to take the news of salvation to all the world. Converts to Jesus will become the Jerusalem “which is above” (Galatians 4:26), the church which, like a mother, gives birth to God’s children. She carries and nourishes them and they are “dandled upon her knees” (Isaiah 66:12) where glory and peace flow.
Jesus went into town amid shouts of praise but He was forsaken by all at His trial and His crucifixion. He died and was buried. In three days, He rose with victory over sin and death for all who receive Him by faith, repentance and baptism. We partake of His divine nature by the new birth and are empowered to do the works that He did.
John saw “that great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of Heaven from God” (Revelation 21:10) full of glory and light. Its citizens are the church of both dispensations redeemed by the blood of Jesus the spotless Lamb of God. We have time to get there, to the Jerusalem “above,” but time will soon be over. It’s time to go to church. “Whosoever will” is welcome. “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget her cunning. If I do not remember thee, let my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth; if I prefer not Jerusalem above my chief joy” (Psalm 137:5, 6). Up! Up to Jerusalem!
