1,000 books to read before kindergarten
Starting Monday, the VBC Library opened registration for the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.
“We are very excited,” library officials said. “As we go along, we are going to have several activities such as: Story Time, Tips for Reading to Your Children, and Children’s book related activities.”
At registration, adults will get an information folder, and children will get a goodie bag with a book. For every 100 books read, the children will get their picture taken, and the library will display it on the wall. When one reaches 1,000 books, there will be a prize.
“We hope to see you all there with your children. Remember, books open so many worlds we don’t know about until we read,” library officials said. “Our goal is to assist with increasing literacy, comprehension and prepping children for school and life.”
Anyone with questions can contact the VBC Library at 501-745-2100.
Fall coloring contest: Oct. 3-28, Pre-K through sixth grade
Coloring sheets have been sent to the schools. Parents and homeschoolers can pick up coloring sheets for their children at the VBC Library Circulation Desk with additional information.
Other activities (Call or stop by to sign up)
T.C. Corning will provide a demonstration on Cordage – How to make rope using natural fibers from plants at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in the VBC Library Community Room. This is a free presentation open to all.
Game Days: Get together with others to play Chess, Checkers, Cards, Dominoes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2-4 p.m. Friday.
To be announced/Dates in October to be determined
Meet some of our local Arkansas authors/NEA Big Read.
The library will host a book signing and introduce some of local authors.
“We hope you will stop by and meet, have a discussion, and get a book signed,” library officials said.
The VBC Library is participating in the Big Read: ‘HEARTLAND’ by Sarah Marsh, a memoir of working hard and being broke in the richest county on Earth.
Clubs, classes, new books
The Sewing Club will meet on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 and 17. If you have an interest in learning to sew or have some sewing projects to share, please come. Linda is still looking for volunteers to help with set-up and assisting others
Joyce Hartman’s watercolor class will meet on Oct. 13 and 27.
New books – fiction and non-fiction for all ages – are continuously being added.
