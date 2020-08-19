CLINTON — Clinton City Council heard department reports, as well as made first readings on ordinances being reintroduced after public input at its regular Aug. 13 meeting.
The ordinances, for the Street Cut Bond requirements and the Nuisance ordinance received their first reading at the Thursday meeting. In both cases the ordinances had been originally planned for a third, final, reading, but revisions to the ordinances were such that they were considered as-new requiring a first reading.
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac said he expected both ordinances to receive their second and final readings at the September City Council meeting.
The street cut bond ordinance is to determine bond fees for anyone cutting into city streets, from minor events, such as a driveway entrance, to major, such as installing utilities. The amount of bond is determined by the scope of work, with exceptions for emergencies which would allow cutting prior to paying a bond at City Hall. Adjusting the rates for fairness led to the revisions, McCormac said.
The revised ordinance would require the water department and phone company. to comply with bonding requirements, McCormac said.
The nuisance ordinance had changes made both to simplify, and correct concerns about scope. City of Clinton Zoning head Tim Clark said what made a car legal or illegal had been simplified to two factors: If the car was registered and if the car could run legally on the highway.
The council also heard from Water and Sewer Department Manager Will Hinchey. The wireless water meter project, previously approved by the council, is expected to being initial installations Oct. 1, with the project to take approximately five to six months.
The so-called Pole Yard Project, a water department master plan project to move the pumping station on the south side of town to stand-by service has the funding in place to complete the final requirements, the council was told.
In other council matters:
The animal shelter currently has 25 dogs, with two dogs in foster care, and 12 cats under its care.
The airport is beginning the project of construction of a new hangar, and an update of the existing beacon.
City Attorney Chad Brown reminded the council that the current wet-vote anticipated for the November election could impact some existing long-dormant ordinances about alcohol consumption in the city. A review was required, the council was told.
