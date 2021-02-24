Social distancing marker directs workers at Women & Infants Hospital arriving to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 15, 2020. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 500,000 – a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn’t lost a relative or doesn’t know someone who died.