HEBER SPRINGS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Greers Ferry Lake & Little Red River Tourism Association are seeking volunteers to pitch in Sept. 11 during the 52nd Annual Greers Ferry Lake and Little Red River Cleanup.
In an effort to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, there will be no check-in stations or gatherings. Volunteers wanting to continue the lake cleanup tradition are asked to report their cleaning location to the Greers Ferry Lake Project Office at (501) 362-2416.
Volunteers should take their bagged trash to a dumpster in one of the parks. Please remember to wear a life jacket when on or near water.
For more information contact the Greers Ferry Lake Project Office at (501) 362-2416.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.