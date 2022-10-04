The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase camping fees at Greers Ferry Lake beginning Jan. 1.
Non-electric sites will increase to $18, electric sites (30/20 amp) $22, electric (50 amp) $24, electric (30/20 amp and water) $26 and electric (50 amp and water) $28. The fees are used to recover a portion of the cost of administering, operating, maintaining and improving the parks.
This increase will make camping fees at Greers Ferry Lake more consistent with other Little Rock District Projects and surrounding private and state parks in the Heber Springs area.
Greers Ferry Lake is 100 percent reservable and customers must make reservations online at www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
Additional recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.