The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels.
The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach ramp is now closed and the corrugated ramp near the marina remains available for use.
These closures are in addition to partial closures located at Heber Springs, Devils Fork and Sugar Loaf Parks. The ramp at Old Highway 25 road end remains closed and boaters should utilize the ramp located inside the park. When launching boats, only use the corrugated portion of the launch ramp.
Officials urge boaters to take extra safety measures as some areas may encompass underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations and standing timber.
Boaters should slow down, wear life jackets, use depth finders or other navigation resources, stay in main river channels, give the shoreline a wide birth and be especially careful at night.
Information on water levels can be found on the Little Rock District website at www.swl.usace.army.mil by clicking on the water level button or by using the district smartphone app that can be found by searching “USACE Little Rock” in all major app stores.
Additional recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
