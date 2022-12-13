The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising landowners adjacent to public lands around Greers Ferry Lake that contract maintenance crews will be conducting boundary line maintenance along a 92-mile section of government boundary.
The work will start in the vicinity of Choctaw Bay in Van Buren County, head north to Choctaw Park Recreation area, then east through the Fairfield Bay Area and will finish up at the Highway 225 Bridge in Cleburne County, just east of Hill Creek Park.
The maintenance work is being conducted by Barnett Resource Management under contract from USACE. The contractor is reestablishing the existing USACE boundary line.
Work includes locating survey monuments, clearing brush along the boundary line on the public land side, replacing and painting boundary line posts and painting trees in between the survey monuments to serve as reference points.
The public may see maintenance crews working around their neighborhoods and walking on the public land behind their homes or properties.
Missing boundary monuments will be reestablished at a later date by USACE officials. Encroachments and trespasses onto public property will be documented.
These include mowing, unauthorized paths, tree cutting, personal property stored on public land and structures such as sheds, houses and decks for USACE officials to review.
The Greers Ferry Project Office manages Greers Ferry Lake as well as the surrounding public lands to meet the needs of human and natural communities for present and future generations.
For more information contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416 or stop by the office located near the dam on Highway 25, three miles north of Heber Springs.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www. facebook.com/littlerock usace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usace littlerock.
