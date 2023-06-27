The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District recently named Wynne, Arkansas, native Jim Marple as the 2023 Civilian of the Year.
The Civilian of the Year Award is the district’s top award given to a Department of the Army Civilian for their outstanding contributions to the organization’s missions.
Marple serves as the Chief of Emergency Management for the Little Rock District and has led USACE emergency management efforts throughout a challenging year as the district responded to Hurricane Ian in Florida, and a severe tornado outbreak in central Arkansas. He also organized seven stakeholder meetings and hosted four tactical training exercises ensuring the district is prepared and ready to execute response and recovery operations in the event of a natural, national, technological, and environmental disaster as well as a major military mobilization.
The Little Rock District has been serving the region since 1881. The district boundaries include Southern Missouri and most of Arkansas. The district manages $3.1 billion worth of public infrastructure to include 12 reservoirs, 13 navigation locks and dams, 7 hydroelectric power plants, 146 public parks and 308 miles of navigation channel.
More information about the Little Rock District can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.