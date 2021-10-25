HEBER SPRINGS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Lake Project Office is advising landowners adjacent to public lands on Greers Ferry Lake that contract maintenance crews will be conducting boundary line maintenance along an 84-mile section of government boundary.
The work will start in the Devils Fork Arm of the lake in Cleburne County and then head west to the town of Greers Ferry. It will then proceed down the east side of the Narrows Channel before proceeding east through the Shiloh and Tannenbaum areas and will finish up near Old Hwy 25 Park in Cleburne County.
The maintenance work is being conducted by Barnett Resource Management, under contract with USACE. The work will be ongoing for several months and all workers and vehicles will have identification as a USACE contractor.
The firm is re-marking the existing USACE boundary line. Additional work includes locating survey monuments, clearing brush along the boundary line on the public land side, replacing and painting boundary line posts, and painting trees in between the survey monuments to serve as reference points.
The maintenance crews will document possible encroachments on public property such as excessive mowing, unauthorized paths, tree cutting, personal property stored on public land and structures such as sheds, houses, and decks for USACE personnel to review.
Missing boundary monuments will be reestablished at a later date by USACE personnel.
Anyone with questions about the operations should call the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416 or stop by the office located near the dam on Highway 25, three miles north of Heber Springs.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/little rockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usace littlerock.
