The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Greers Ferry Lake and Little Red River Tourism Association are seeking volunteers to pitch in Sept. 10 during the 53rd annual Greers Ferry Lake and Little Red River Cleanup.
To reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, the marinas will not be participating, there will be no gatherings, check in stations or meals provided.
Volunteers wanting to continue the lake cleanup tradition are asked to report their cleaning location to the Greers Ferry Lake Project Office at 501-362-2416.
Trash bags and other cleanup activity supplies can be picked up at the USACE fee booths located at Choctaw, Sugarloaf, Narrows, Devils Fork, Shiloh, Cove Creek, JFK, Old 25, Dam Site and Heber Recreation area. Volunteers can pick up supplies between 8 a.m. and noon on Sept. 10.
Volunteers should take their bagged trash to a dumpster in one of the parks. Day use fees will be waived for those participating the day of the event.
Please remember to always wear a life jacket when on or near water.
For more information, contact the Greers Ferry Lake Project Office at 501-362-2416.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.