The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in areas they manage.
Visitors should contact USACE projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/ visitors/status.cfm.
USACE began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 to honor those who have served our nation in the armed forces.
USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages.
To find a USACE recreation site near you, please visit www.corpslakes.us or www.recreation.gov.
Additional recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.face book.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittle rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.