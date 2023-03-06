Kai Arthur Schafft, Professor of Education and Rural Sociology, and graduate assistant Josh Almes, both of Penn State, visited the county last week to interview residents for a United States Department of Agriculture survey of rural America.
While thousands of surveys were sent throughout the country, only four counties in the nation were selected for local level county case study. Van Buren County was included in a random drawing of counties identified as primarily rural with high needs and natural resource dependent.
Numerous residents were interviewed about local economic development, the role of natural resource development, community well-being and prospects for the future. This information is intended to give more context to the much larger national survey.
Prof. Schafft said this research can also increase understanding about the circumstances facing rural people and rural communities, and identify the qualities that make some rural communities strong and resilient. He further hopes it will be used to shape policy decision-making, which is often “done through the lens of urban ‘explainers’ … which can increase misunderstandings and divisions between urban and rural America.”
Kai Arthur Schafft and Josh Almes, of Penn State, interview county residents as part of a national USDA research project on rural America.
