Petit Jean Electric’s extension of fiber optic availability in the county proceeds with the replacement of old utility poles with new taller poles that will accommodate the new line.
A Petit Jean representative said the enormous manpower needs of building the system from the ground up has made it necessary to contract outside help.
The project originally started in Scotland and moved west to Cleveland, but is now in progress all over the county.
