In just a few short weeks parents, teachers, and staff will head back to school. The return to in-person learning is a cause for concern from public health officials. Infection rates are rising among unvaccinated teens. Chief of Infectious Disease at Arkansas Children’s Hospital Dr. Jennifer Snowden appeared on “Arkansas Week” on Sunday and reported, “We are seeing unvaccinated teenagers frequently.” As of Friday, Arkansas Children’s reported having thirteen children receiving care with seven of them on ventilators. There is a lot to be concerned with as we head back to school.
The Delta variant is far more contagious and is placing younger children at risk and preying on unprotected populations. More than half of the reported cases in the past week have occurred among individuals under the age of thirty-five. Dr. Joe Thompson from the Arkansas Center For Health Improvement said this is happening because, “This Delta Variant is far more infectious than the parent virus and we have more vaccinations among older populations.” As we prepare for a fall return to school Dr. Thompson suggests the best thing we can do for our children is move them from an unprotected state to a protected one. Public health officials are suggesting that parents of children over the age of twelve give serious consideration of vaccinating their children.
Understandably, there are many who are still on the fence when it comes to making the decision to become vaccinated. It is a risk versus benefit decision that each person has to weigh. It is like the decision I make each day when I put my seatbelt on. While wearing a seatbelt can not guarantee that you survive an automobile accident, it does however improve your chances. What has become clear through the science is that hospitalizations and more critical cases are currently only occurring among unvaccinated individuals.
According to epidemiologist Dr. Ben Amick at UAMS it is the low vaccination rates in Arkansas that has gotten us to this point. Appearing on “Arkansas Week,” Dr. Amick said, “We were not a state that was vaccinating as heavily as we should have for a lot of different reasons and we were very much into pandemic fatigue.” Covid fatigue is certainly real and very apparent in our community. Local faith leaders and elected officials with deep connections in this community have stopped talking about the pandemic. The politicization of the pandemic is to blame for much of the silence. School officials and local leaders have also been handcuffed by the state legislature from imposing local mask mandates. Love them or hate them, what we do know about masks is that transmission rates were much lower when mandates were in place.
There is Covid fatigue in communities and amongst our healthcare workers. In recent weeks there have been daily reports of the vulnerability of the healthcare system. Dr. Cam Patterson reported last week that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences was full. “Our hospitals across the state are close to being full.” This complicates the delivery of healthcare for individuals seeking help for other health complications. “It means we have to stretch our resources and eventually if the numbers keep rising we will exceed the resources that we have to take care of patients here in the state of Arkansas,” Patterson said.
Arkansas Children’s Hospital became the first healthcare facility in the state to require vaccinations for all staff, healthcare workers, hospital leadership and personnel. Dr. Snowden said, “We believe wholeheartedly in the science of this and how important it is for us to take this step to protect the children of Arkansas and the children in our care.” The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidelines last Friday and suggested individuals, regardless of vaccination rates, should continue to wear masks indoors when social distancing is not possible. The political will does not exist here to return to any sort of mandates. At the end of the day it is fair to say that discussion about the pandemic stopped being about people a long time ago.
Individual choice is ruling the day at the moment. As each family begins making plans to return to school, it is important to have conversations with your children and medical professionals to help you walk through the decision making process and discover what is best for you and your family.
