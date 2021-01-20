CLINTON — Clinton City Council heard about the pathway for COVID-19 vaccines in the city at its regular Jan. 14 meeting. The city also began the process of creating ordinances for the sale of alcohol in the city, reflecting the vote to bring the county wet in the November election. Council member also voted on recent changes to the city’s police procedure manual.
VACCINE
Fire Department Chief D.L. Webb gave the council a briefing on COVID-19 vaccine access in the community during his presentation.
The state was moving to phase 1-B in its vaccine plan on Monday, Jan. 18, Webb said. This provides vaccine for those over 70 years old, and those in education. Anyone in the city who wanted to get on the list for vaccination needs to put their name on a list, at clintondrug.com.
Clinton Drug through a spokesperson confirmed Monday Jan. 18 it is administering vaccines. While the website is best for getting one’s name on a list, if internet access is not available, a call to the pharmacy and they will enter the caller’s name on that list is an option. Patience is encouraged as “we’re getting slammed right now,” the spokesperson said, reminding that vaccines are only available as released by the state, at 100 doses per day, currently. The spokesperson indicated some callers to the pharmacy had been rude and demanding in their request for vaccination.
Fairfield Bay Pharmacy is also administering vaccines, and Boston Mountain Medical Service is currently working on developing vaccine access, Webb said.
“I strongly encourage people to take the vaccine,” Webb said.
Webb also said updated COVID-19 directives from the state are expected for February.
ALCOHOL
Two ordinances on alcohol were part of the city’s “new business” of the meeting. Each received its first of the three required readings before it becomes law. Clinton City Attorney Chad Brown said these ordinances reflected need he had learned both from the state’s Alcohol and Beverage Control office and what other counties had gone through after a wet vote.
The first ordinance was creating the framework for on-premises sale of alcoholic beverages, and the second was creating a supplemental tax for hotels, motels and restaurants.
The on-premises sale ordinance is fairly straightforward, authorizing the sale of alcoholic beverages by restaurants which would apply for a permit. This would allow a restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks without the requirement for it being a private club, Brown explained, in turn allowing it to take advantage of buying products through wholesalers.
The second ordinance, taxing sales, implements a 5 percent tax on alcohol sales by a business selling alcohol by the drink, including restaurants, hotels and caterers. This requirement is also extended to any private clubs in the city. In each case a business is required to get a $100 permit in order to serve alcohol. Permits, and tax payment, for off-premises catering and festivals is also included in the ordinance.
The second reading of the ordinances will take place at the February council meeting.
POLICE
An ordinance was adopted updating the Clinton Police Department’s Use of Force policy. The requirement came from an update from the Arkansas Chiefs of Police 2020 change in response to resistance policy, Chief of Police Jay Murdock told the council.
With the updated policy being in place, the department would then be able to apply for government grants, Murdock said.
In other council matters:
Water Department head Will Hinchey said the wireless meter project was nearing completion, with 15 meters still requiring manual reading after not being able to pick up a cell signal. These meters are located in a cluster on Highway 95W, Hinchey said. A plan was underway to change the meter’s hardware to a different cell phone provider to see of that could allow wireless access.
Water department chemical costs are at 66 cents per 1,000 gallons, down from last year’s 77 cents, Hinchey said. The water department was showing a 34 percent leak rate.
Zoning head Tim Clark said the city was in the “final phases” of the updated surveys which will in turn allow an update to the city’s flood plain map. This update will also include digital access to the flood plain map, he said.
The police department recovered $4,200 in stolen property in December, as well as providing 102 coats and $500 to Clinton Schools with its coat drive, Chief Jay Murdock said.
