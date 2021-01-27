Nikki Dunham receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from pharmacist Jenny Treece at the Clinton Junior High Library Friday morning. Dunham, a district learning facilitator at the school, was one of the 77 Clinton school staff members scheduled to be vaccinated that day.

Vaccine access, set by Arkansas Department of Health, has only just opened to Category 1-B people in the state, which includes school staff. Treece, with Fairfield Bay Pharmacy, said she only expected to receive 100 vaccine doses for this week.

