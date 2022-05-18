On April 28, 4 Junior 4H members from South Side Bee Branch participated in the Arkansas 4H Livestock Judging Contest in Fayetteville held at the University of Arkansas Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena. The members competing included Brayden N., Eli T. , Griffin F., and Logan L. They judged seven classes of livestock including beef cattle, swine, sheep, and meat goats, presented oral reasons on two classes, and were given a question (exam) class. Our members had a great learning experience and brought home some banners. They were recognized as the third place Jr. team overall and place first in the sheep division of the contest. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. For more information on the Van Buren County 4H program, you can call the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.
Van Buren County 4-H Jr. Livestock Team Places in State Contest
- By Danny Griffin County Extension Agent- Staff Chair
