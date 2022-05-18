On April 28, 4 Junior 4H members from South Side Bee Branch participated in the Arkansas 4H Livestock Judging Contest in Fayetteville held at the University of Arkansas Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena. The members competing included Brayden N., Eli T. , Griffin F., and Logan L. They judged seven classes of livestock including beef cattle, swine, sheep, and meat goats, presented oral reasons on two classes, and were given a question (exam) class. Our members had a great learning experience and brought home some banners. They were recognized as the third place Jr. team overall and place first in the sheep division of the contest. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. For more information on the Van Buren County 4H program, you can call the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.