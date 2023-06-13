Clinton and Damascus and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4764 of Choctaw have been named Purple Heart Cities and Posts, a news release issued by the Boy Scouts of America to the Van Buren County Democrat last week read.
The cities and VFW Post 4764 join Van Buren County, VFW Post 4513 of Fairfield Bay and American Legion Post 333 of Fairfield Bay as Purple Heart Trail members in the county, the news release read.
Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac, Damascus Mayor TJ Jones and VFW Post 4764 representative Tim Adams were all on hand at the Van Buren County Courthouse on May 6 to accept the honor.
Clinton Boy Scout Troop 152 Scoutmaster David Calkin planned the event, while Chuck Adkins presented the mayors and Adams with plaques commemorating the achievement. The cities and post join many other cities, counties and organizations in the state to receive the designation of a Purple Heart Trail member.
“The Purple Heart Trail program began in 1992 at Mt. Vernon, Va.,” the news release read. “The goal was to make the public aware of the Purple Heart Medal and what the medal represented. The Purple Heart designation is an ‘outward expression of an internal desire to recognize and Honor recipients of the Purple Heart.’ The Purple Heart is presented to men and women of all military services that have been injured or killed in action against an enemy of the United States.”
