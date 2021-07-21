Latest News
- Mayor: 'On our way' to having aquatic center
- Man wanted on harassment charge for asking to touch women's feet
- Reynolds announces 2021-22 season
- Police beat 7/15/21
- Police beat 7/17/21
- Overlay projects begin in Conway
- Conway 46-year-old sentenced 12 years in White County for false imprisonment, tampering with evidence
- Ryals named regional finalist for Arkansas Teacher of the Year
- Police beat 7/16/21
- Business of the week: Bluebird Ranch Winery
- Chiefs' Mahomes joins USA Football in youth football support (2)
- Parkinson's Disease support group meeting canceled (1)
- Integrity Insurance celebrates 10 years in new location (1)
- Parkinson’s Disease support group meets (1)
- Bequette announces campaign for US Senate (1)
- Athletic Support: “Championship rings and multiple sweatbands — too much?” (1)
- Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown (1)
- UCA selects Schedler Honors College associate dean (1)
- African American Historic Context Study presentation set for Thursday (1)
- Central Baptist College announces two new business degrees (1)
- Williamson selected as UCA vice president for student affairs (1)
