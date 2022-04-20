CLINTON — April is National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, but for many in the community, raising awareness and working with families to prevent abuse is an everyday task.
On April 15 the Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) and the Van Buren County Judge’s Office hosted a Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Rally to share information with the community about the ongoing efforts in Van Buren County to advocate for, bring justice to, and to provide safety to children who have been abused and neglected. In attendance were several community members, as well as partner agencies like the Van Buren County Division of Children and Family Services, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, and The CALL. This month, and throughout the year, these local programs work side by side ensuring that families in our community have the resources they need to care for their children, and that individuals in our community have the knowledge and skills available to them to prevent child abuse and neglect from ever happening.
Van Buren County Judge Dale James spoke to the crowd to recognize the child abuse problem in the county, and how these programs work together to raise awareness and prevent child abuse.
“This overwhelming problem will never solve itself. We must acknowledge the problem and work at trying to help the kids of Van Buren County. When our kids are damaged, our future is damaged. There is no excuse for such,” James said.
McKenzie Beyer, DCFS Family Service Worker/Community Engagement Specialist, works to raise awareness of the need for more foster homes for children who have been abused and neglected in North Central Arkansas.
“While we strive to keep children safely with their parents, sometimes we have to place them in foster care. Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve seen the number of children coming into foster care rise to near crisis levels. We cannot do the work that we do without the help of the people and communities around us. So we’re calling on people to join us in the fight to protect vulnerable children and make sure they have a safe and stable home by considering opening up their homes to foster,” Beyer said.
“April is the perfect time to celebrate the importance of everyone in our community working together to protect children and strengthen families,” Crystal Dendy, CAA Advocate Engagement Specialist said.
The Children’s Advocacy Alliance oversees the Central Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which recruits and trains volunteers from the community to become advocates for children in foster care.
“Right now there are several children in foster care in Van Buren County who need a volunteer advocate to be their voice. To be there for them during this devastating time in their life. To build connections with them and help give them hope for their future,” Dendy said.
“When it comes to addressing child abuse in our area, community participation is crucial,” Kennedy Huggins, CAA Education Specialist said. “Our agency would love the opportunity to provide child abuse education and prevention training to area businesses, churches, schools, and individuals. If we know better, we can do better.”
James concluded the rally with a call to action, encouraging community members to get involved by participating in training opportunities with the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, volunteering with CASA, or becoming foster parents.
The Children’s Advocacy Alliance will be hosting awareness events throughout the rest of the month in Searcy, Faulkner, & Conway Counties as well. For details on these events, visit the Children’s Advocacy Alliance Facebook page.
For more information on training or volunteer opportunities with the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, please visit their website www.hope andjustice.org. For more information on opening your home to foster, please visit www.fosterarkansas.org or www.thecallinarkansas.org.
