Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Monday, Oct. 19, Van Buren County is demonstrating a continued statistical increase in COVID-19 cases after last week’s uptick, that after several weeks of lowering numbers.
The regional average continues to rise and has done so throughout recent weeks.
Currently the infection rate per 10,000 people remains less than one per 10,000 at .91, up from .75 last week. In the North Central Arkansas survey district, which includes Van Buren County, the current rate is 2.78 per 10,000, up from last week’s 2.49.
Using just Clinton as a survey area shows a continued stability across several weeks, with currently 0-9 infections per 10,000, same as last week. Shirley remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay. Damascus, however, continues its increase from last week, moving to 20-29 infections per 10,000, this after several weeks at 0-9 and an Aug. 31 peak of 10-19 per 10,000.
The Clinton School District remains at 0-9 per at Monday’s measure. The Shirley School District also maintains this measure of 0-9 cases per 10,000, both the lowest measurement available on the scale.
Van Buren County, per the Department of Health, is now up to 15 active cases from last week’s 9 cases, with now 200 as total cumulative cases versus last week’s 188. At Oct. 19 the county shows 182 recoveries. Three deaths remains the same number as the previous recent weeks.
Arkansas has 99,066 cases, up from 93,487 cases last week and 87,013 the week prior. To date 88,450 recoveries are shown in the state, up from last week’s 84,055 and 78,358 the previous week.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19
