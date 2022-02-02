A ServSafe Food Manager Course will be offered on March 7 and 8 at the Workforce Training Center at UACCM by the Conway, Faulkner, and Van Buren County Extension offices. The training will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. Participants will be required to wear masks and remain socially distant.
The course will cost $140 for New Managers and $60 for re-certifications. All participants must preregister and pay by Monday, Feb. 28. Class size is limited. Once the ServSafe books are distributed, they are non-refundable. This workshop is open to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status. Persons who require ADA accommodation, language and/or interpretation services for your ServSafe course instruction, and/or examination should notify the county Extension office as soon as possible prior to the activity.
ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare, and serve food safely. Taking the ServSafe Food Manager course and passing the exam will satisfy the Arkansas Department of Health’s requirement for each food service facility to have “at least one supervisory employee who has Certified Food Manager training” on location during operating hours. This requirement applies to any facility that serves food such as childcare facilities, convenience stores that prepare foods, restaurants, mobile food establishments, health care facilities, etc. Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe Food Manager Certification good for five years.
If you have any questions or would like to register, please contact the Van Buren County Extension Office at 501-745-7117. You can also email Jessa Heavin at jheavin@uada.edu.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your local County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
