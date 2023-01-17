ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare, and serve food safely. Through the Cooperative Extension Service, we offer training and certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor & Proctor programs. The Arkansas Department of Health is now requiring each food service facility to have at least one supervisory employee who has Certified Food Manager training.
A ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course will be offered on Jan. 30 and 31, 2023 at the Van Buren County Library located at 289 Factory Road in Clinton. The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 31. The course will cost $140 for New Managers and $60 for re-certifications. The course cost pays for the book and the exam. Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe Food Manager Certification good for five years. All participants must pre-register and pay by Jan. 23. Class size is limited. Once the Servsafe books are distributed, they are non-refundable.
If you have any questions or would like to register, please contact the Van Buren County Extension Office at 501-745-7117 or stop by our office at 100 Success Drive Suite 24 in Clinton. You can also email Janet Perkins at jperkins@uada.edu.
