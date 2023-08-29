The Van Buren County Livestock Show & Fair with the theme Country scenes and blue-ribbon dreams has been set for Sept. 4-9. There will be daily drawings Wednesday through Saturday for $100 cash at 9:15 p.m. Must be present to win.
Monday, Sept. 4
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enter Creative Arts Exhibits
(INCLUDING ALL FOOD ITEMS) GW Bldg.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. GW Building CLOSED to public.
Judging of Creative Arts
12 p.m. Food Preparation baked goods sale in GW BLDG.
4-9 p.m. Commercial Bldg. Open
6:30 p.m. Bingo night in GW Building
Wednesday, Sept. 6
School Bus Day
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. GW Bldg. exhibits open
9-11 a.m. Senior Citizens Fun
11 a.m. Kitchen Opens
4-9 p.m. Commercial Bldg. Open
4-9 p.m. Gate Admission $4 (5 yrs. & over, under 4
FREE)
6-10 p.m. Carnival ($25 per person ARMBANDS)
6:30-9 p.m. Rocky & Mandy Thomas with Rapid Fire
Ministries, local artists, Special Guest WERCalled
9:15 p.m. Nightly DRAWING FOR $100, W/PAID GATE TICKET
Thursday, Sept. 7
School Bus Day
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. GW Bldg. exhibits open
11 a.m. Kitchen Open
4-9 p.m. Commercial Bldg. Open
4-9 p.m. Gate Admission $4 (5 yrs. & over, 4 & under FREE)
6-10 p.m. Carnival ($25 per person ARMBANDS)
6-8 p.m. Youth & Open Talent Contest Practice
9:15 p.m. Nightly DRAWING FOR $100, W/PAID GATE TICKET
Sponsors: City of Clinton A&P Commission and Regions Bank
Friday, Sept. 8
School Bus Day
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. GW Bldg. exhibits open
9 a.m. Horse Show-Halter Class Check In-Parking Lot
10 a.m. Horse Show-Halter Class-Parking Lot
11 a.m. Kitchen Open
4-9 p.m. Commercial Bldg. Open
4-9 p.m. Gate Admission $4 (5 yrs. & over, 4 & under FREE)
6-10 p.m. Carnival ($25 per person ARMBANDS)
6 p.m. Strut Your Mutt Contest, GW Bldg.
9:15 p.m. Nightly DRAWING FOR $100, W/PAID GATE TICKET
Saturday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. GW Bldg. exhibits open
10 a.m. Livestock Premium Auction
SCHOLARSHIP COOKIE JAR AUCTION from VBC Fair to VBC graduating high school seniors WITH APPLICATION
11 a.m. Kitchen Open
11:30 a.m. Herdsman Awards Presentation
12-9 p.m. Commercial Bldg. Open
3-9 p.m. Gate Admission $4 (5 yrs. & over, 4 & under(FREE)
4 p.m. Best of the Best Showmanship Contest: Livestock Arena
5 p.m. Youth & Open Talent Contest: GW Building
6-10 p.m. Carnival ($25 per person ARMBANDS)
8 p.m. Release of Livestock
9:15 p.m. Nightly DRAWING FOR $100, W/PAID GATE TICKET
Sunday, Sept. 10
1-3 p.m. Pick up Creative Arts exhibits in GW Bldg.
Creative Arts – Premium checks available
Information contacts
General Info: Dawn 501-592-1967.
Pageants: Dana, 501-253-3206.
Kim, Rodeo Pageant, 501-654-4116.
Creative Arts Exhibits: Dana, 501-253-3206.
Commercial Exhibits: Dawn, 501-592-1967.
Livestock: Wesley, 501-314-6508, or Dikelin, 501-412-7798.
Veterans Field of Flags: David, 501-253-4895.
Strutt Your Mutt Contest: Dawn, 501-592-1967.
Talent: Amy, 501-253-0709.
Window Contest: Alice, 501-253-1359.
