A Van Buren County farm was among the 37 farms statewide inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program on Oct. 3 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
The Gillam-Burt Farm, which was established in 1916, was among those inducted.
The Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture began the Century Farm program in 2012 to highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry as well as their overall contributions to the state.
Agriculture is Arkansas’s largest industry, contributing more than $19 billion to the state’s economy annually and providing one of every seven jobs in the state. Arkansas consistently ranks in the top 25 nationally in the production of more than 16 agricultural commodities.
“Agriculture is Arkansas’s No. 1 industry. Farmers are the strength of our state. To be a farmer takes great perseverance. No one is more optimistic than a farmer, No one perseveres more. The families that have held the same farm for a hundred years or more demonstrate that,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Farm families are essential for our economy, but you also are part of the fabric of our state. Congratulations to this year’s Century Farm Families.”
There are 563 farms currently recognized as Arkansas Century Farms throughout the state. The 37 newly inducted Century Farms are located in the following 25 counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Faulkner, Franklin, Fulton, Garland, Independence, Izard, Lincoln, Lonoke, Newton, Perry, Prairie, Pulaski, Searcy, Van Buren and White.
A list of Arkansas Century Farms can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/ arkansas-department-of -agriculture-services/ arkansas-century-farm -program.
For more information about the Arkansas Century Farm program, contact Beth Moore at beth.moore@agriculture. arkansas.gov.
