Your Van Buren County Farm Bureau Agency is not only where many find a solution to their insurance needs they have also been a major voice in the development of rural America. Farm Bureau dates back to 1911 when a joint effort between John Barron and the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce in New York gave the farmers in the area a voice and representation. While this joint venture was short lived it started a movement that set the base for other farm bureaus on a county level to form across the country with the first state wide farm bureau to be formed in Missouri in 1915.
The American Farm Bureau was formally founded in 1919 in Chicago, Illinois. With its initial organization papers stated: The purpose of Farm Bureau is to make the business of farming more profitable, and the community a better place to live. Farm Bureau should provide an organization in which members may secure the benefits of unified efforts in a way which could never be accomplished through individual effort. These organization papers set forth the vision and created an organization that would from then forward represent the farming community and give them a voice on a local, state, and national platform and is the largest lobbyist group in Arkansas.
Farm Bureau covers issues form land rights to genetically engineered food with many more in-between. A large portion of the issues represented by Farm Bureau start on the local level; with local boards addressing the issues affecting their county.
Van Buren County currently has a board of 14 local citizens and it is their job to identify local issues. Van Buren County Farm Bureau's Mission is to: advocate the interests of agriculture in the public arena, disseminate information concerning the value and importance of agriculture, and provide products & services which improve the quality of life for our members.
Van Buren County Farm Bureau and it’s board serves as an agricultural education organization through activities with Ag in the Classroom, Women's Committee, Teen Challenge, M*A*S*H Camps, Policy Development meetings, Farmer For A Day at the Van Buren County Fair, the Premium Livestock Auction and scholarships.ships. Van Buren County Farm Bureau also offers insurance policies for auto, home, life and health. Our member benefits include offers from Chevy and GM, Case IH, Polaris, Choice Hotels, infant car seats and more! For more information or to schedule a classroom visit, contact us at 501-745-2117 or email Mickey Parish at michael.parish@arfb.com.
Over 50 years ago the property and casualty companies, as well as the life company were formed by a group of Farm Bureau Federation leaders who shared a vision of providing better member service and lower insurance rates. When Farm Bureau first started offering insurance to our rural communities in a lot of cases it was the first insurance readily available to them due to fire ratings in the outlying communities being such that they were considered to high of a risk. Ever since then they have been adding new products and services to meet the changing needs of Arkansans.
Today, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Arkansas, Inc. and Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company are two of the largest writers of property and casualty insurance in the state. They have insurance agents and adjusters in every county of the state to help meet the needs of our policyholders. With over 100 years of experience at our VBC location our local staff is sure to fill all of your insurance needs. You can find your local agency at 847 Highway 65 B or contact them at 501-745-2117.
