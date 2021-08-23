Out to Scotland, Arkansas and a little ways out from there, then a trip up a tree-lined drive to the home. A farm home, the wide and deep front porch is a nice place to talk about, well, things, the business, life.
For Ronnie and Kerri Jones, the 2021 Van Buren County Farm Family of the Year, the distance between “things,” “business” and “life” is fairly short. You raise things, cattle and the hay to feed them, as part of the business, the business is a big part of your life, as is the family, as is the community. Things come together.
With the four children at home, MaKayla, Kendall, Addisynn and Olivia and a grown daughter, Janis, nearby, the “family” in farm family is important.
“The family does most of the work one way or the other,” Kerri said.
“Work” amounts to about 55 head of cows a year, birthing 55 calves a year, with 190 acres of land producing hay out of the total 362 acres.
Its been a growing process, starting with raising chickens. That business went away in 2008 and the pivot was made to cattle. That pivot meant more acres were needed and equipment upgraded. As with any business in time cattle, and acres, have been added, as has equipment, with the plan to add additional cattle as the business continues to grow.
The farm has a 300 day grazing program, so a lot of attention has to go in to, for example, fences, that sort of thing, not to mention soil quality. Early in the process the decision was made to keep the business as herbicide and pesticide free as possible for product quality. The favored way of business is selling replacement heifer sets to locals, although selling cattle to area families looking to stock up on meat is also an option. That last part, the freezer beef, is being eyed for growth with plans to do more marketing in that space in time to come.
Of course it’s a lot of work, and not the kind you can get away from.
“We schedule our life around what’s going on [at the farm],” Kerri said. But then, “It’s not work if you love what you’re doing.”
Ronnie talks about the habit of farming, and hard work, beginning with his father who kept a small farm, also outside Scotland, for many years. (In the same home Janis is now in the process of buying.) There Ronnie learned the life and the skills, driving a tractor and otherwise taking care of the farm, pitching in during growing season, while his father worked in town.
That tradition continues, Ronnie and Kerri are both active with The CALL in Van Buren County as a foster family and volunteers. Here they share that tradition with the children brought into their home, as well as their own children, the work, the growing, the nurturing.
Growing and nurturing continues past the boundaries of the farm. Both are Youth Group leaders at church, 4H club leaders, as well as active supporting The CALL and as volunteers with the Scotland Fire Department.
Which speaks to a key ingredient in the Farm Family formula: “I give God all the glory first,” Ronnie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.