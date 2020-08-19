CLINTON — In the end, it’s about managing resources.
Each trip around the sun is a year. Each turn on the axis is a day. Each day has 24 hours. Each hour can only be used for so many things. Cattle don’t feed themselves, hay doesn’t bail itself and construction companies don’t run themselves. Heck, if you’re doing it right (they are doing it right) families don’t raise themselves.
Think of it, the time, as a resource, something to manage and nurture. The James Reed Jr. Family has done this, successfully, earning them the title of being the Van Buren County Farm Family of the Year for 2020.
The farming part of the Reed family’s business is backgrounding cattle, a process of bringing cattle in and managing their growth in the most effective use of (that word again) resources. Anywhere from 60 to 90 days after being brought in the cattle are back out and a new lot is in. James Reed Jr., wife Crystal, sons Tanner, Cawl Pepper and Riggin Boone are all part of this.
For starters cattle have to be fed twice a day, come what may. Weather, illness, machine’s not working right? Doesn’t matter, have to care for your resources. One story was early on, before some of the process had been automated, when James was hurt after a horse accident, Crystal took charge of feeding, shoveling 56 5-gallon buckets of feed a day.
This on top of full-time jobs, including James’ construction business.
A typical day begins at about 5:30 a.m., a cup of coffee and then out feeding. Then the rest of the day’s affairs, then back for the evening feed before taking the rest of the day off at 8:30 p.m. In between is business, machines being fixed, hay being baled, fences being put up, pens, improvements, plans acted on. It’s not just what you have in front of you, but what the future has for a promise. You have to work toward that.
During the tour it was pointed out where new fence would be going in soon, a chute which would facilitate loading and unloading. That’s on the list.
It started back in the ‘40s when Reed’s family was making the trip from Clinton, Okla. to Tennessee and wound up stopping early in Clinton, Ark. His father had a farm raising cattle and Reed was drawn to the business, in time operating a feed store in town. Here he learned about backgrounding cattle, learning enough to get in that business.
It was a good fit for the family. They had both been in FFA, and Crystal had been raised on a dairy farm and had gone on to get a BS in Agriculture Business from Arkansas Tech.
That background, that knowledge, those resources, and it didn’t end there. The process of being more efficient, in getting the most out of the investment is ongoing. A constant learning process is underway, always looking for the new efficiency, the better managed resources across the nearly 1,000 acres.
James speaks at length about watching the cattle, especially during the feeding. The way the feed trough is approached, if it is approached, the ways ears are pointed, it’s all, in this mass of activity, watched carefully.
The day touring the farm, and an eye on a newborn calf. Plans were made for dedicated feeding to manage that resource in the best way possible, all part of the constant care and oversight.
But that’s how it works, that’s what you do: You manage resources. You put in the work, you get the rewards and in time that quiet ongoing effort gets you Van Buren County Farm Family of the Year.
