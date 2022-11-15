More than 56 percent of Van Buren County eligible voters voted in the 2022 general election. Of the 11,200 registered voters, 6,307 cast ballots in the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State reported.
The following are the final, unofficial results in Van Buren County.
Richard McCormac was re-elected as Clinton mayor with more than 66 percent of the votes over opponent Dena R. Thompson Malone.
Eric Koonce was overwhelmingly voted in as sheriff with almost 60 percent of the votes. Koonce received 3,721 votes while Independent Michael Shamoon garnered 1,441 and Democrat John Willoughby received 1,062.
Republicans David Holcomb and Becky Page handily won their races for Justice of the Peace Districts 1 and 7, respectively. Holcomb defeated Democrat James Dell Holt Jr. with 318 (or 57.4 percent) votes to 236 (or 42.6 percent).
Page defeated Independent Brian Tatum with 335 (or 54.47 percent) votes to 280 (or 45.53 percent).
Ruth Krotz and Bella Anita Comas were elected to Fairfield Bay City Council. Krotz defeated Robert Otis 645 (nearly 69 percent) to 290 (a little more than 31 percent) votes for the Ward 2, Position 1 seat. Comas narrowly defeated Don Bailey 476 (51.8 percent) to 443 (48.2 percent) for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat.
Linda Hackett was re-elected as Shirley mayor with nearly 67 percent of the votes. Hackett received 79 votes while opponent Kasey Simmons received 39.
David Cook and Deborah Kerrigan were elected to Shirley City Council. Cook defeated Steve Privitt 70 to 46 votes for the Position 1 seat. Kerrigan defeated Marcus Morgan in a tight race – 58 to 56 votes – for the Position 4 seat.
Clinton voters overwhelmingly rejected changing the terms of the council members by a vote of 529 (or 62.24 percent) opposed and only 321 (or 37.76 percent) in favor.
