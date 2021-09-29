Van Buren County Fair Jr. Livestock Auction Donors
Jr. Livestock Auction Donor Levels: Platinum – $2000 and above; Gold – $1000 to $1999; Silver – $500 – $999; Bronze – Under $500
Platinum
All Clean Restoration
Angela & Reagan Bradford
Cowboy Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, & Ram
Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing
First Service Bank
Grassroots Equipment
Newman’s Farm Consultants Service
Van Buren County Cattleman’s Association
Gold
Arkansas Elite Welding Academy
Clinton Stockyards
Eric Staggs
First Security Bank
Flywheel Energy
Masons of North Central Arkansas
McMahan Enterprises
Nick & Sharon Palangio Family
Pruitt’s Mid-State Stockyards
The River Company – Insurance & Bonds
Thomas Cattle Farm
Van Buren County Farm Bureau
W.H. McCaslin Family Limited Partnership
XTO Energy
Silver
Aday Lime & Fertilizer
Amy & Jason Burroughs
Bradford Automotive
Cannaday Abstract & Title Company
Circle L Feed
Clinton Rotary Club
Eagle Bank
F.L. Davis Cash Ace Hardware Clinton
Greenway Equipment
Jim & Vickie Whisenant
Justin’s Towing & Recovery
Love Family Trust
Ozark Construction
Regions Bank
Simmons First National Bank
Bronze
Bank OZK
Billy & Kelly Leonard
Bonds Septic Service
Bryan Post -Roundabout Pools
Cody Trucking
Craig Clute
Dead Drop Outdoors
Dr. Jamie Beavers
Eric Moix Construction
Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas
French Feed
Global Foods
Home Bank
Indian Hills Golf Course
Kirk Family Farm
McClung Kubota Mt. View
Murphree Acres
ORE Recovered Materials
Paul Rhoda’s Body Shop
Petit Jean Electric
Solid Rock Family
Stanley & Pam Murray
TLC Bookkeeping & Tax Keeping
Special thanks to the following businesses:
Pruitt Family for auctioneering and clerking the 2021 Van Buren County Fair Jr. Livestock Premium Sale.
Tractor Supply for supplying shavings
Tommy Bond Septic and Trucking for providing fill dirt for the cattle barn.
