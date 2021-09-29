Van Buren County Fair Jr. Livestock Auction Donors

Jr. Livestock Auction Donor Levels: Platinum – $2000 and above; Gold – $1000 to $1999; Silver – $500 – $999; Bronze – Under $500

Platinum

All Clean Restoration

Angela & Reagan Bradford

Cowboy Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, & Ram

Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing

First Service Bank

Grassroots Equipment

Newman’s Farm Consultants Service

Van Buren County Cattleman’s Association

Gold

Arkansas Elite Welding Academy

Clinton Stockyards

Eric Staggs

First Security Bank

Flywheel Energy

Masons of North Central Arkansas

McMahan Enterprises

Nick & Sharon Palangio Family

Pruitt’s Mid-State Stockyards

The River Company – Insurance & Bonds

Thomas Cattle Farm

Van Buren County Farm Bureau

W.H. McCaslin Family Limited Partnership

XTO Energy

Silver

Aday Lime & Fertilizer

Amy & Jason Burroughs

Bradford Automotive

Cannaday Abstract & Title Company

Circle L Feed

Clinton Rotary Club

Eagle Bank

F.L. Davis Cash Ace Hardware Clinton

Greenway Equipment

Jim & Vickie Whisenant

Justin’s Towing & Recovery

Love Family Trust

Ozark Construction

Regions Bank

Simmons First National Bank

Bronze

Bank OZK

Billy & Kelly Leonard

Bonds Septic Service

Bryan Post -Roundabout Pools

Cody Trucking

Craig Clute

Dead Drop Outdoors

Dr. Jamie Beavers

Eric Moix Construction

Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas

French Feed

Global Foods

Home Bank

Indian Hills Golf Course

Kirk Family Farm

McClung Kubota Mt. View

Murphree Acres

ORE Recovered Materials

Paul Rhoda’s Body Shop

Petit Jean Electric

Solid Rock Family

Stanley & Pam Murray

TLC Bookkeeping & Tax Keeping

Special thanks to the following businesses:

Pruitt Family for auctioneering and clerking the 2021 Van Buren County Fair Jr. Livestock Premium Sale.

Tractor Supply for supplying shavings

Tommy Bond Septic and Trucking for providing fill dirt for the cattle barn.

