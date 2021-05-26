10 a.m. Tuesday June 8: Barn Yard Buddies
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday June 9: Farm Animal Craft
10 a.m. Wednesday June 16: Fishin’ Magicians
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday June 17: Fish Mosiac Craft
10 a.m. Tuesday June 22: Freddie Fossil
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday June 23: Dino Sand Art
10 a.m. Tuesday July 6: Cockrills Critters
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday July 7: Critter Craft
10 a.m. Tuesday July 13: Mays Mini-Farm
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday July 14: Farm Animal Craft
10 a.m. Tuesday July 20: Big Poppa Bubble
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday July 15: Bubble Day
All activities will be held outside at the Van Buren County Library (weather permitting). Please bring any seating that you require.
Call Hannah at 501-745-2100 for more information
