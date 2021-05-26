Read age-appropriate books this summer and win toys and prizes!
Pick up a book journal at the Van Buren County Library to keep track of your books. When you finish a book, come get a sticker for your journal. When you’ve read all your books, submit it at Van Buren County Library the end of the summer and get a prize!
Beginning Tuesday June 1 and ending Monday Aug. 9. All prizes will be awarded the week after the Aug. 9 deadline.
All Readers who meet the minimum number of books read will be entered into drawing for a large prize.
Call Hannah for more details at 501-745-2100
Ages 0-5 (read to child by an adult or by child)
20 any books – Super Reader
Ages 5-9 (read by child)
10 picture books or EZ readers – Reading Rockstar
Age 10-12 (read by child)
2-3 chapter books or 1 Young Adult book or 10 kids’ graphic novels – Reading Superstar
