The Van Buren County Library Board will hold its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Community Room at the Library. The meeting is open to the public.
This month, Tracy Hastings and David Jeffries will take the Oath of Office as new board members with Judge Dale James presiding. Tracy is replacing Kristy Estridge who served on the board for the past five years and David Jeffries replaced Vicki Carver. We thank and appreciate Kristy and Vicki for their service and contribution to our Library System.
The VBC Friends of the Library will hold its monthly meeting on 5 p.m. Feb. 8 in the library Community Room. All members and public are encouraged to attend. One of the topics is Fund Raising. VBC Friends meet every first Tuesday of the month. We need active members!
Come and participate in our Date with a Mystery Book this month.
For something different this Valentine’s, purchase a 3D rose for that someone special, $3 each
The VBC Library will close early on Friday, Feb. 11 at 1p.m. We will be attending a meeting with Faulkner County Library Staff, prepping for the Youth Summer Reading Program. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Feb. 21, President’s Day, the Library staff will be attending an all-day training at the Faulkner County Library. The Library will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.