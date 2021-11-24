Van Buren County Master Gardeners of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture were very happy that citizens of Van Buren and Cleburne counties came to Ed Leamon Park in Fairfield Bay to attend an educational presentation on composting Nov. 15. We were able to discuss the basis for creating a composting area in your own garden and talk about the composting bins in the park. All helped sift the compost material from which rich soil was potted to be used for plantings. Three attendees won the door prize of a compost sifter. Thank you all for coming.
Please contact the Van Buren County Extension Office at 501-745-7117 if you would like other topics presented. Thank you for your contributions to the beauty in our Natural State.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
